



Two U.S. House representatives, Tom Tiffany and Scott Perry, are leading a push to end the "one China" policy and re-establish formal ties with Taiwan. They reintroduced a resolution backed by 22 other Republican lawmakers.





The resolution asserts that the "one China" policy is outdated and fails to reflect the reality of Taiwan's independence.





It calls for the U.S. to recognize Taiwan's democratically elected government and appoint an official U.S. ambassador to Taiwan, as well as accept a Taiwanese counterpart in the U.S..





The resolution urges U.S. officials to advocate for Taiwan's membership in the UN and other international organizations.





It also encourages the negotiation of a bilateral free trade agreement between the U.S. and Taiwan.





The "One China" Policy





The U.S. government established diplomatic relations with Beijing in 1979 and ended formal ties with Taipei. Since then, the U.S. has maintained unofficial relations with Taiwan, as defined by the Taiwan Relations Act.





The "one China" policy acknowledges Beijing's claim to sovereignty over Taiwan without accepting it. The U.S. considers Taiwan's status as unsettled and advocates for a peaceful resolution of the Taiwan issue with the assent of the Taiwanese people.





Rep. Tom Tiffany argues that the "one China" policy is a "delusion" that should be abandoned, and the U.S. should recognise Taiwan as a "free, democratic and independent country".





It is important to note that if the resolution passes both houses of Congress, it would express the sense of Congress but would not have the force of law and would not require presidential approval.





