



The TEJAS MK-1A is an indigenously developed light combat aircraft designed with modern warfare requirements in mind. It is designed to replace aging fleets of MiG-21s, Mirage 2000s, MiG-29s and SEPECAT Jaguars currently in IAF service. The TEJAS MK-1A is designed with modern warfare requirements in mind.





The TEJAS MK-1A features state-of-the-art avionics, including a multi-mode radar, electronic warfare suite, and beyond-visual-range (BVR) combat capabilities. It incorporates an Israeli-made Elta EL/M-2052 AESA radar, enhancing its targeting and tracking accuracy. An indigenously developed digital fly-by-wire flight control computer has been integrated into the TEJAS jet.





The Indian Air Force (IAF) is working to increase the production of TEJAS fighter jets to address its declining number of fighter squadrons. Key points regarding this initiative:





The IAF is facing a shortage, with only 30 active fighter squadrons against a required 42 to effectively manage threats from China and Pakistan. To address this, the IAF aims to induct approximately 300 TEJAS fighters over the next 15 years, necessitating a significant increase in production by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).





HAL is establishing a fourth assembly line for the TEJAS MK-1A at its Nashik facility, expected to be operational by mid-2026. This will increase the annual production rate to 30 units. HAL already has two assembly lines for the TEJAS MK-1A, with a third line slated to begin production in March 2025, targeting a total annual output of 24 units. There are also plans to increase production to 36 jets per year.





Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh has expressed frustration with the slow pace of TEJAS fighter production by HAL, noting that the first 40 TEJAS fighters, which began being delivered in 2016, are still not complete. A delay in the supply of GE-F404 turbofan jet engines from General Electric has also impacted the production schedule of the first 83 TEJAS MK-1A jets.





The IAF has ordered 83 TEJAS MK-1A variants in a deal worth ₹36,468 crore with HAL. The Defence Acquisition Council has cleared a project to acquire an additional 97 TEJAS jets for the Indian Air Force. The TEJAS MK-1A variant completed its first test flight on March 28 last year.





The US company General Electric is expected to begin supplying the much-delayed GE-F404 turbofan jet engines for the TEJAS MK-1A fighters. India and the US are also in final negotiations for the co-production of GE-F414 jet engines by General Electric and HAL in India for the TEJAS MK-2 fighters, including a transfer of 80% of the technology.





Impact Analysis





The establishment of a fourth assembly line for the TEJAS MK-1A fighter jet at HAL's Nashik facility is projected to increase the annual production rate to 30 units. This expansion aims to address the Indian Air Force's (IAF) demand and ensure a consistent supply of indigenous fighter jets, strengthening India's defense capabilities1. The new assembly line is expected to be operational by mid-2026.





With Reporting by TOI







