



At Aero India 2025, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will showcase its indigenous products and technologies, with the Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) taking centre stage. The event, centered around the theme "Innovate. Collaborate. Lead," will commence on February 10 at Airforce Station Yelahanka.





HAL's indigenously designed and developed Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) will be the star attraction at Aero India 2025. The LUH is designed for reconnaissance, surveillance, and light transport. It is capable of flying at 220 kmph, with a service ceiling of 6.5 km and a range of 350 km with a 400 kg payload. The LUH is powered by a TM/HAL Ardiden 1U/Shakti 1U single turbo shaft engine.





The Army is enhancing its ability to operate in demanding terrains with the induction of the LUH, which is gradually replacing the ageing Cheetah and Chetak helicopters. The first six are being delivered in phases between December 2024 and June 2025, strengthening reconnaissance and logistical operations at high altitudes.





India Pavilion: The central theme of the India Pavilion at Aero India 2025 is self-reliance. A functional, full-scale engineering demonstrator of the Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) Warrior will be a highlight, along with the Advanced Light Helicopter Next Generation (DHRUV-NG) and Rotary Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (RUAV). The DHRUV-NG will be placed in front of the pavilion to signify HAL's entry into civil aviation.





HAL's indoor pavilion will feature the LUH, Hindustan Turbo Trainer (HTT)-40 Simulator, scaled models of the TEJAS MK-1A fighter, TEJAS MK-1 Trainer, Hindustan Jet Trainer (HJT)-36, HTT-40, LCH, and DHRUV MK-IV.





Scaled models of the Hindustan-228 and its amphibian variant will also be displayed. The outdoor display will include the TEJAS MK-1A and HJT-36. The flying display will include the TEJAS MK-1A, HJT-36, HTT-40, and LUH. For the first time, a 1:1 model of the fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) will also be part of the pavilion.





HAL’s indoor pavilion will showcase state-of-the-art avionics systems like Mission Management System, Digital Map Generator, Data Lite-Communication System, IFF & CIT, Indigenous Communication Complex with Audio Management System, Audio Warning System, SCDLU, and Radio Control Panels. Also on display will be advanced Flight Control Actuators and electro-mechanical systems like Active Side Stick Control.





Static models of actual HTSE-1200 and GTEG-60 engines will be showcased, displaying their technological challenges and innovation.





An exclusive aerospace corner with scaled models of the Cryogenic Engine CE-20, GSLV MK-III (LVM-3), and Chandrayaan-3 will showcase HAL’s capabilities and role in the aerospace industry.





Aero India 2025 marks a significant step in showcasing the Army’s growing Army Aviation dominance in air mobility, high-altitude combat, and next-generation warfare. The Indian Army Aviation Corps (AAC) is undergoing a transformational upgrade. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved the procurement of 156 LCH Prachand attack helicopters, with 90 earmarked for the Army. The Archer-NG UAV is reportedly on track for its first flight, and the Army will receive eight MQ-9B Reaper drones from the United States.





Agencies







