



The HAL TEJAS MK-1A is a 4.5 generation, single-engine, multirole light combat aircraft designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian Navy. It is known for its versatility and adaptability in modern aerial warfare.





The second prototype of the MK-1A delivered an impressive aerial display in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and enthralled the spectators with its advanced manoeuvrability and precision. Dubbed the 'Alpha', the TEJAS MK-1A is a highly capable and significantly upgraded variant, set to join the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the coming months.





Four TEJAS MK-IA aircraft flew in 'Finger Four' formation called Yodha Formation. The YODHA formation with 4 x TEJAS MK-1A will fly in diamond formation diagonally approaching from right at 700 ft AGL.





The TEJAS MK-1A incorporates advanced electronic radar, warfare, and communication systems, enhancing its combat capabilities and maintenance features. It also includes an advanced electronic warfare suite consisting of a Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) system and an Advanced Self Protection Jammer (ASPJ) pod.





The TEJAS MK-1A has almost 50% more indigenous content than its predecessor, with the goal to surpass 70% in the next four years.





An indigenously developed digital fly-by-wire flight control computer has been integrated into the Tejas jet, replacing mechanical flight controls with an electronic interface.





The TEJAS MK-1A can carry various weaponry, including Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missiles, Air-to-Air/Ground missiles, and Advanced Short Range Air-to-Air Missiles (ASRAAM). It can carry three different Close Combat Missiles (CCMs): the R-73, Python 5, and ASRAAM.





The TEJAS MK-1A features the advanced Israel EL/M-2025 AESA Radar, with plans to replace it with the indigenously developed Uttam AESA Radar. The Uttam Radar can track multiple targets and has a range of over 200 km, providing a 360-degree scanned view.





The TEJAS MK-1A's ability to carry diverse CCMs offers tactical advantages in combat, ensuring versatility and effectiveness in various scenarios. The R-73 is suited for agile targets, the Python 5 excels against highly manoeuvrable and electronically protected targets, and the ASRAAM offers rapid acceleration and extended range.





Finger-Four Formation:





The "Finger-Four" formation is a flight formation used by fighter aircraft, consisting of four aircraft in a specific arrangement that resembles the tips of four fingers on a hand. This formation enhances situational awareness and flexibility during flight.





