The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has rebranded its Hindustan Jet Trainer (HJT)-36 as 'Yashas'. The unveiling took place at the Aero India 2025 event in Bangalore. The renaming follows major modifications to resolve departure characteristics and spin resistance throughout the aircraft envelope.

The Yashas is designed for Stage-II pilot training, counter-insurgency operations, counter surface force operations, armament training, and aerobatics. It is powered by a FADEC-controlled AL-55I Jet engine, which provides a best-in-class thrust-to-weight ratio, optimized thrust management, and reliability.





The Yashas features a stepped-up rear cockpit with a drooped nose for excellent all-around vision and enhanced situational awareness, as well as a state-of-the-art glass cockpit with multi-function displays (MFDs) and a head-up display (HUD).





The aircraft's capabilities include stall and spin recovery, aerobatics, armament carriage up to 1000kg, and single-point ground refuelling. The aircraft was recently upgraded with state-of-the-art avionics and an ultra-modern cockpit to enhance training effectiveness and operational efficiency, while also reducing weight and overcoming obsolescence of imported equipment with Indian Line Replaceable Units (LRUs).





The new name was unveiled at the Aero India event in Bangalore by Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (DP), in the presence of Dr D K Sunil, CMD, HAL, and senior officers. According to Dr D K Sunil, the large-scale changes to the baseline intermediate training platform have led to significant upheaval in its capabilities & hence provided an opportunity for a new name to be given in accordance with the aircraft's continued relevance as a training system for modern military aviation.





HAL HJT-36 Sitara Background





The HAL HJT-36 "Sitara", now known as Yashas, is an intermediate jet trainer and light attack aircraft. The aircraft features a conventional low wing design with light alloys and composites, an 18° leading-edge sweepback, and a 9.8m wingspan. It also has hydraulically retractable tricycle-type landing gear. The cockpit has a tandem two-seat configuration with the trainee pilot forward and the instructor in the raised seat to the rear. The aircraft has five external hardpoints for weapons training and can carry rockets, gun pods, and bombs. The maximum external payload is 1,000 kg.