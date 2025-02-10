



Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL), a joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), has achieved a significant milestone by delivering the 300th fuselage for the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter from its state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad. The 14,000 sqm facility serves as the sole global supplier of Apache fuselages.





The production of these fuselages involves over 100 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) suppliers, with over 90% of the parts used in the Apache Aerostructure assemblies being manufactured in India. TBAL's operations utilize cutting-edge robotics, automation, and advanced aerospace concepts, generating employment for over 900 technicians and engineers.





Boeing has also begun production of Apaches in Mesa, Arizona, for the Indian Army, with the slated delivery involving six AH-64E Apaches tailored to the Indian Army's specifications. Boeing had previously completed the delivery of 22 E-model Apaches to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and secured a contract to manufacture an additional six AH-64Es for the Indian Army, with delivery projected throughout 2024.





The Apache's fuselage is approximately 49 feet 5 inches (15.06 meters) long and is typically constructed from forged and extruded aluminium alloys, fastened together with steel, titanium, and aluminium.





