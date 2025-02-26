



The Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has expressed deep concern over reports that leaders of the Palestinian militant group Hamas have been visiting Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This development highlights a worrying trend where terrorist outfits are seemingly inspiring each other.





The visit by Hamas leaders to PoK is particularly notable as it involves collaboration with other terrorist groups active in the region, such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, which have been involved in anti-India activities.





Recently, a senior Hamas representative, Khalid al-Qadoumi, was reported to have attended an event in Rawalakote, PoK, alongside figures from these groups. The event was themed around 'Kashmir solidarity' and 'Al Aqsa Flood', indicating a narrative aimed at fostering support for both the Kashmiri and Palestinian causes.





This convergence of interests between Hamas and Pakistani-based terrorist groups underscores the complex dynamics of regional geopolitics and the potential for cross-border terrorist networks.





Pakistan's stance on Hamas is also significant, as it has shown sympathy towards the group despite Hamas being designated as a terrorist organization by several countries.





This stance contrasts with India's historical support for the Palestinian cause, which includes advocating for a sovereign Palestinian state while condemning violent actions by Hamas.





The Israeli Ambassador's concerns reflect broader international worries about the potential for terrorist groups to collaborate and inspire each other across different regions.





Agencies







