



US Congressman Joe Wilson has drafted a bill known as the Pakistan Democracy Act, which aims to restore democracy in Pakistan and impose sanctions on senior officials involved in the wrongful persecution and imprisonment of political opponents, including former Prime Minister Imran Khan.





The bill seeks to mandate a 30-day determination of sanctions on these officials and reviews all senior officials and their families for potential sanctions. Wilson, a key figure in the House Foreign Affairs and Armed Services committees, has been vocal about his support for Imran Khan's release, arguing that it would strengthen US-Pakistan relations by promoting democratic values.





In recent weeks, Wilson has been actively advocating for Khan's freedom, drawing parallels between Khan's situation and that of former US President Donald Trump, whom he believes faced similar judicial challenges.





Wilson's efforts include a joint letter with Congressman August Pfluger to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, urging engagement with Pakistan's military regime to secure Khan's release.





"Pakistan has been a valued partner of the United States for 70 years, and our relationship is strongest when Pakistan embraces democratic principles and the rule of law," he told the House of Representatives as reported by Dawn.





He added, Pakistan has undermined democracy by jailing ex-premier Imran Khan.





The Pakistan Democracy Act is part of a broader push by Wilson to emphasize the importance of democratic principles and the rule of law in Pakistan, which he believes are crucial for a strong bilateral relationship between the US and Pakistan.





