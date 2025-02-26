



In the wake of Donald Trump's return to power, the European Union (EU) sees an opportunity to redefine its relationship with India, a move that is both strategic and timely. The visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to India, accompanied by the entire College of Commissioners, underscores the EU's intent to strengthen ties with a key democratic partner in a volatile global landscape.





This visit comes at a critical moment when transatlantic relations are under strain due to Trump's unpredictable policies, which have already begun to reshape global alliances and economic orders.





The EU and India share common interests in navigating the complexities of a multipolar world, including concerns about economic interdependence and the need for strategic autonomy. Both parties have been working to enhance their economic security and are keen on shaping the global agenda on trade, digitalization, climate change, and security.





The EU views India as a crucial partner due to its large and growing market, strategic geographical position in the Indo-Pacific, and potential for cooperation on green technology.





India, meanwhile, seeks to diversify its partnerships to hedge against uncertainties in its relations with the U.S. and other global powers.





Despite historical challenges, such as failed free trade agreement negotiations in 2013, the EU and India have restarted talks and established a Trade and Technology Council.





They are also negotiating agreements on investment protection and geographical indications. However, challenges remain, including India's concerns about EU policies like the carbon border adjustment mechanism and deforestation legislation.





The EU, on the other hand, is concerned about India's stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its human rights situation.





As the EU-India Roadmap 2025 concludes, both sides are poised to launch a new strategic agenda that focuses on targeted and operational goals. This agenda will prioritize areas such as trade, de-risking supply chains, and addressing shared geopolitical challenges, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region where China's influence is a common concern.





The upcoming EU-India summit, potentially scheduled for late 2025, will be a key moment to solidify these efforts and further deepen the partnership.





The EU's efforts to redefine its relationship with India reflect a broader strategy to enhance partnerships with like-minded democracies in a rapidly changing global environment.





Agencies







