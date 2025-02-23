



The Sri Lankan Navy has recently arrested 32 Indian fishermen and impounded 5 fishing boats. This incident occurred on February 23, 2025, when the fishermen were reportedly fishing near Delft Island. Among those detained, 25 fishermen were aboard three trawlers, while the remaining individuals were caught in separate operations.





This arrest is part of a broader trend in which the Sri Lankan Navy has apprehended 131 Indian fishermen and seized 18 fishing boats since the beginning of 2025.





The ongoing issue stems from frequent violations of the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), as Indian fishermen often cross into Sri Lankan waters while fishing in the Palk Bay region, which is rich in marine resources.





Fishermen associations in Tamil Nadu have condemned these arrests, calling for immediate diplomatic intervention to secure the release of the detained fishermen and their boats. They argue that these repeated detentions threaten their livelihoods and have urged the Indian government to negotiate a permanent resolution to this ongoing maritime dispute.





UNI







