



India is currently in negotiations to purchase an additional 10 Airbus C-295 military transport aircraft, expanding its original order of 71. This move is part of a broader effort to revamp the country's ageing fleet, particularly the legacy Avro HS-748 aircraft that have been in service since 1961.





The discussions are seen as a boost to Airbus' partnership with the TATA Group, following the establishment of a C-295 assembly line in Gujarat last year. In 2021, India signed a $2.52 billion deal for 56 C-295s for the Air Force, and later approved an initial order for 15 more for the navy and coast guard. The additional aircraft are reportedly intended for the Indian Air Force, which has significant transport capability requirements.





The potential expanded order for 25 C-295s could be valued at approximately $1.1 billion, based on the pricing of the initial 56 aircraft purchase. The C-295 is a versatile multi-role transport aircraft capable of carrying up to 70 troops or eight tonnes of cargo, and can perform missions such as airborne warning, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Airbus has noted that the Indian Air Force will soon become the largest operator of the C-295, with all structural components being manufactured locally in India.





The Indian government is also considering further orders for the C-295, with some sources indicating a desire for up to 75 additional aircraft beyond the initial 56. The first 16 C-295s from the original order are being assembled in Spain, while the remainder will be produced at the Airbus-TATA facility in India by 2031. If faster delivery is required, some of the new aircraft might still be sourced from Spain.





This initiative aligns with India's broader strategy to enhance domestic production and self-reliance in defence manufacturing, particularly in response to China's growing military capabilities.





Reuters







