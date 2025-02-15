



NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, along with her crewmate Butch Wilmore, is set to return to Earth on March 19, 2025, after spending over eight months aboard the International Space Station (ISS).





Their extended stay was initially intended to last only eight days, but technical issues with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft delayed their return. The Starliner experienced multiple malfunctions, including thruster issues and helium leaks, rendering it unsafe for re-entry.





To facilitate their return, NASA has expedited the Crew-10 mission, which is scheduled to launch on March 12, 2025. This mission will bring a new crew to the ISS, including NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japan's Takuya Onishi, and Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov. Following their arrival, Williams and Wilmore will undergo a week-long handover process before boarding the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule for their journey home.





Williams has been serving as the commander of the ISS during this mission, overseeing various scientific research projects while awaiting their return.





The decision to switch from the Starliner to the Crew Dragon for their return reflects NASA's reliance on commercial partners like SpaceX to ensure crew safety and mission success.





