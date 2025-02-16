



The Ordnance Equipment Factory (OEF) in Hazratpur, Firozabad, is set to manufacture brake parachutes for the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets, a significant step towards boosting indigenous defence production.





The brake parachute system for the Su-30 fighter jet is a crucial safety mechanism designed to decelerate the aircraft during landing, preventing runway overruns. It ensures safe stopping distances in both routine and emergency conditions, particularly for high-speed aircraft like the Su-30MKI4. The system is deployed at a velocity between 180 km/h and 300 km/h.





Upon deployment, an auxiliary parachute extracts the pack cover and main parachute from the container. The inflated main parachute produces drag, which reduces the speed of the aircraft, in turn shortening the landing run. The brake parachute is made of Fabric Nylon 66 and has a surface area of 50 sqm. The system is intended to reduce the aircraft landing run length after an aborted take-off.





Until now, India had relied on Russian suppliers for these parachutes, making the aircraft's sustainment dependent on external sources. This technology transfer marks a major step toward self-reliance, reducing dependence on foreign manufacturers.





DRDO has transferred the technology to manufacture Su-30 brake parachutes to OEF Hazratpur. The transfer of technology (ToT) occurred at the Aero India 2025 event in Bangalore.





OEF Hazratpur, a unit of DPSU TCL (defence public sector undertaking, Troop Comforts Ltd), received the ToT to manufacture Su-30 brake parachutes from DRDO. OEF Hazratpur has been a key player in manufacturing specialized defence parachutes and aerial delivery systems and has collaborated with DRDO on multiple projects.





The technology transfer is expected to strengthen India’s self-reliance in defence manufacturing. This supports the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which aims to boost indigenous defence production and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.





Besides OEF, two private firms – Oriental Weaving & Processing Mill Pvt Ltd (Navi Mumbai) and Kohli Enterprises (Gurugram) – also received ToT for bulk production of brake parachutes for Su-30.





The IAF is expected to place an order for Made in India brake parachutes worth ₹500 crore for Su-30MKI





OEFHZ will also export brake parachutes for a Southeast Asian country, with an export order worth USD 65,000 for its Su-30 fleet.





OEF Hazratpur operates under Troop Comforts Limited (TCL) and is committed to strengthening India’s defense self-reliance through cutting-edge technology. They are also producing arrester barriers for aircraft safety and exploring drone advancements for surveillance and logistics.





OEF Hazratpur introduced a Multi-Spectral Camouflage Net at Aero India 2025, enhancing concealment across visual, infrared (IR), and radar frequencies.





