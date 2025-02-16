



Despite an offer from former U.S. President Donald Trump to consider selling F-35 stealth fighter jets to India, India remains committed to developing its own indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





During a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Donald Trump indicated the U.S. would consider easing restrictions on exporting advanced defence technologies, including the F-35 fighter.





India has not initiated a formal process to acquire the F-35. India is still pursuing its own indigenous AMCA project, with the first flight scheduled for 2027-28.





Despite US President Donald Trump’s offer to review policies on selling fifth-generation fighter jets and undersea systems to India, New Delhi remains steadfast in its pursuit of an indigenous solution — the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is slated for its first flight in 2027-28, as confirmed by the Indian government sources. This timeline aligns with the recent approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security for a development budget of ₹15,000 crore for the project.

India is currently negotiating with Safran, a French aerospace firm, and General Electric (GE) from the U.S. regarding engine partnerships for the AMCA. These discussions are crucial as the aircraft will eventually require advanced engines, likely from either of these manufacturers once it enters production.

Despite acknowledging that production may not commence until nearly a decade later, the Ministry of Defence has reiterated its commitment to the AMCA project, emphasizing its significance in advancing India's indigenous defence capabilities.

This project aims to position India among a select group of nations capable of developing fifth-generation fighter jets, enhancing its strategic autonomy in defence technology.





The AMCA project aims to equip the Indian Air Force with a fifth-generation combat aircraft and promote self-reliance in advanced defence technology. The AMCA will have advanced stealth features that allow it to fly undetected by enemy radar. The AMCA MK-1 variant would use American GE414 engines. The MK-2 version would have more powerful 110-kN engines developed by India's DRDO with foreign collaboration.





Trump and Modi launched the "US-India COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century” to bring "transformative change across key pillars of cooperation”.





The U.S. approach to India and Turkey regarding the purchase of the S-400 air defence system from Russia has been inconsistent. Turkey was removed from the F-35 program in 2019 and faced military sanctions after acquiring the S-400, with the U.S. citing security concerns about exposing the F-35's stealth capabilities. Conversely, the U.S. has considered selling F-35 fighter jets to India, despite India also operating the S-400 system.





Despite the above aberration, The U.S. and India have an increasing defence relationship with cooperation planned across air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace





