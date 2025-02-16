



In the past 48 hours, approximately 170 Pakistani nationals have been deported from various Gulf nations, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Oman. Additionally, 24 individuals were arrested at Karachi Airport.





Deportations were due to legal violations, including drug-related offenses, illegal entry, and failure to comply with employment regulations. Saudi Arabia deported 74 Pakistani citizens for alleged involvement in drug trafficking and violating employment agreements.





The UAE also deported Pakistani nationals for illegal entry, theft, and drug-related offenses. Pakistani nationals were also expelled from Oman, Cambodia, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, Iraq, and Mexico.





Two individuals suspected of human smuggling were deported from Mauritania and Senegal.





Upon arrival in Pakistan, some deportees faced further investigation:





16 deportees were transferred to the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle for further inquiry.





6 individuals were handed over to law enforcement agencies in different cities for additional investigation into their cases.





Immigration officials at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi also prevented 86 passengers from departing the country for various reasons:





30 Umrah pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia were offloaded due to a lack of advance hotel reservations and insufficient financial proof.





Seven young passengers holding student visas to Cyprus, the UK, Azerbaijan, and Kyrgyzstan were denied boarding.





Passengers holding tourist visas for Saudi Arabia, Oman, Azerbaijan, Malawi, Congo, Bahrain, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, and Zimbabwe were also barred from traveling.





Some individuals blacklisted from working in Qatar, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia were stopped from boarding their flights as well.





