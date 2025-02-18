



China and Pakistan have expressed strong criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump's recent proposal to sell F-35 stealth fighters to India, made during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This announcement, which includes plans for significant military sales to India, has raised concerns about regional stability and military balance in South Asia.





“Starting this year, we’ll be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars,” Mr Trump told a joint news conference with Mr Modi. “We’re also paving the way to ultimately provide India with the F-35 stealth fighters,” he said.





India's Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, has stated that the F-35 deal with the U.S. is still only a proposal and that no formal process has begun. This clarification followed reports that the U.S. would be increasing military sales to India, potentially including F-35 stealth fighters.





India is reportedly considering acquiring a limited number of F-35 fighter jets from the U.S., potentially mirroring the Rafale deal model, as a stop-gap measure until India's Advanced Multirole Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program is ready. The Indian Air Force (IAF) is facing a reduction in its squadron strength, while China is rapidly expanding its air force capabilities, making the need for modern aircraft pressing.





The U.S. will likely require strict safeguards to protect the advanced technology onboard the F-35s, especially given concerns about India's use of Russian-origin S-400 air defence systems.





Pakistan's Foreign Office has voiced deep apprehension regarding the potential transfer of advanced military technology to India. They argue that such actions could exacerbate military imbalances and undermine strategic stability in the region. A spokesperson emphasized the need for international partners to adopt a balanced view of security issues in South Asia, warning that one-sided endorsements could hinder peace efforts.





Pakistan's foreign minister expressed that the nation is "deeply concerned over the planned transfer of such advanced military technology to India," emphasizing fears that it could "accentuate military imbalances in the region and undermine strategic stability".





This apprehension comes in light of ongoing military enhancements in both countries. Pakistan currently operates a fleet of F-16 fighter jets, which are crucial to its air defense capabilities. The U.S. has approved a $450 million package for upgrading Pakistan's existing F-16s, aimed at maintaining interoperability with U.S. forces and supporting counterterrorism efforts. Meanwhile, India is reportedly seeking to bolster its own military capabilities significantly, including potential acquisitions of advanced fighter jets like the Rafale-M jets, which has further exacerbated tensions.





The Chinese government criticised the proposal as an example of geopolitical manoeuvring that could destabilize the Asia-Pacific region. A spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry stated that the region should not be treated as a "chessboard" for geopolitical games, asserting that forming exclusive alliances would not enhance security and could harm regional peace.





During a joint press conference, Trump indicated that the U.S. would significantly increase military sales to India, including paving the way for the F-35 deal. However, India's Foreign Secretary clarified that while discussions are ongoing, no formal processes have commenced regarding the acquisition of these advanced aircraft. The F-35s are seen as a critical enhancement to India's air capabilities, especially in light of China's growing military strength and its own advancements in stealth technology.





The proposal has intensified discussions about military capabilities in South Asia, particularly as India seeks to bolster its air force amid rising tensions with both Pakistan and China. The potential acquisition of F-35s by India is viewed as a strategic move to counterbalance China's military advancements, which include new fighter jets and other technologies.





The geopolitical landscape in South Asia remains complex, with both nations vying for military superiority amid evolving alliances and defence strategies. As India pursues modernization of its air force, the implications for regional security dynamics are profound, prompting calls from Pakistan for a more balanced approach to arms sales and military assistance in the region.





Trump's offer has sparked significant backlash from both China and Pakistan, highlighting the sensitive nature of arms deals in a region marked by historical tensions and rivalries.





Agencies











