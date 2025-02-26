



Assam's vision for aerospace and defence manufacturing has gained significant momentum at the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, held in Guwahati on February 25-26, 2025.





This event marked a crucial step in positioning Assam as a key player in India's rapidly growing aerospace and defence sector. India itself has seen remarkable growth in this area, with domestic defence production reaching USD 16.39 billion in FY 2023-24, a 174% increase since 2014-15, and defence exports rising to $2.7 billion, a 30-fold increase over the past decade.





The Advantage Assam 2.0 summit highlighted the state's strategic advantages, including its location, rich natural resources, and proactive policy framework, making it an attractive destination for investments in aerospace and defence manufacturing.





The summit featured discussions on opportunities such as Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services for aviation and land systems, manufacturing of defence equipment and systems, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and ammunition production.





Assam's vision is supported by its recent unveiling of an aerospace and defence manufacturing policy for 2025, which includes key provisions and financial incentives to attract investors and boost the sector.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the summit, emphasizing Assam's potential as a gateway between India and Southeast Asia and its role in driving India's economic growth.





The event underscored the state's commitment to creating a conducive business environment, leveraging its dynamic workforce and infrastructure to support industrial growth. With strategic partnerships and investments, Assam aims to capitalise on its immense potential and carve out a prominent place in the global aerospace and defence manufacturing landscape.





