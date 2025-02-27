



India and Japan have launched the sixth edition of their joint military exercise, Dharma Guardian 2025, at the East Fuji Training Area in Japan, commencing on February 24 and running until March 9, 2025. This year's exercise is notable for its expanded scale, featuring company-strength contingents from both nations for the first time, which signifies a significant enhancement in their military collaboration.





The focus of Dharma Guardian 2025 is on urban warfare tactics and counter-terrorism operations, aligning with the contemporary security challenges posed by China's aggressive posture in the Indo-Pacific region.





The exercise aims to bolster interoperability between the Indian Army and the Japan Ground Self-Defence Force (JGSDF), emphasizing joint tactical drills, disaster response strategies, and operational capabilities under United Nations mandates.





The involvement of approximately 120 Indian troops, primarily from the Madras Regiment, alongside their Japanese counterparts from the 34th Infantry Regiment, reflects a commitment to refining combat skills and enhancing readiness for potential multinational operations.





The backdrop of this military drill is marked by increasing tensions in the region due to China's territorial ambitions and military assertiveness. Both India and Japan view this exercise as a strategic counterweight to any potential provocations from Beijing.





The opening ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials, including India's Ambassador to Japan and the JGSDF Commanding General, who underscored the importance of this collaboration in promoting regional security and stability.





Dharma Guardian not only serves as a platform for military training but also strengthens the cultural and professional ties between the two nations' armed forces.





As both countries continue to modernize their military capabilities, this exercise is a testament to their shared commitment to collective security and a free, open Indo-Pacific.





The growing partnership between India and Japan is increasingly seen as a critical component of the broader Indo-Pacific defence network, potentially paving the way for trilateral exercises involving other regional powers like the United States and Australia.





