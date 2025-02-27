



On February 26, 2025, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully foiled an infiltration attempt along the International Border in the Pathankot sector of Punjab. During this incident, an unidentified intruder was killed by BSF personnel.





The intruder was spotted crossing the border at Tashpatan in the Pathankot area and was challenged by alert troops. However, the intruder ignored the warnings and continued moving forward, prompting the BSF to neutralise the threat.





The identity of the intruder is currently being ascertained. Following the incident, a strong protest is expected to be lodged with Pakistan Rangers at the highest level.





The incident highlights the ongoing vigilance and proactive measures taken by the BSF to secure India's borders and prevent unauthorized crossings. The Pathankot sector is a sensitive area due to its proximity to the Pakistan border, and such incidents underscore the need for continuous security efforts to protect national sovereignty.





Agencies











