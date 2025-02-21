



India and Bangladesh have agreed to establish a new hotline between their border forces to enhance communication and coordination. This decision was made during the recent Director General-level talks between the Border Security Force (BSF) of India and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).





The hotline will connect the Additional Director General (ADG) of BSF's Eastern Command in Kolkata with his counterpart at BGB's headquarters in Dhaka.





The new hotline aims to improve real-time communication for addressing cross-border issues, including crimes and security breaches.





Current hotlines exist between force chiefs and other field-level officers, but this new link is intended for commanders' interaction.





Recent talks also focused on fencing along the 4,096 km border, joint patrolling, and tackling cross-border crimes.





The agreement comes after a series of diplomatic exchanges regarding border security measures.





This initiative reflects efforts by both countries to strengthen their cooperation on border management issues.