What Erdogan Said On Kashmir?





During a visit to Pakistan, Erdogan reiterated Turkey's support for Pakistan on the Kashmir issue and called for dialogue under United Nations resolutions to resolve the conflict, emphasising the need to consider the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.





In response, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) lodged a formal protest with the Turkish ambassador. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "We reject such objectionable comments on matters that are eternal to India," underscoring that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India.





He criticised Erdogan for not addressing Pakistan's use of cross-border terrorism against India, which he described as the primary threat to the region.





#WATCH | On the issue of Türkiye President Erdogan’s recent comments over Kashmir, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "We reject such objectionable comments on matters that are eternal to India. We have lodged a strong protest with the Turkish ambassador. Such unwarranted… pic.twitter.com/QZvmEz9Ewc — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2025





Erdogan's remarks come amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir, especially following India's revocation of Article 370 in 2019, which stripped the region of its special status.





The Indian government has consistently maintained that Kashmir is a bilateral issue and opposes any attempts to internationalise it.





