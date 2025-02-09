



The special forces of the Indian and Egyptian armies have engaged in joint military exercises known as "Exercise Cyclone". The inaugural exercise, "Exercise Cyclone-I," took place in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, starting on January 14, 2023. The second edition occurred in Anshas, Egypt, from January 22 to February 1, 2024. In 2025, a joint military exercise between special forces is scheduled to be held at Mahajan Field Firing Range, Rajasthan from February 10-23.





The exercises aim to enhance defence cooperation between India and Egypt by focusing on sharing professional skills and improving interoperability of special forces in desert environments. This includes counter-terrorism operations, reconnaissance, raids, and other specialized missions.





The exercises involve advancing special forces skills like sniping, combat free fall, reconnaissance, surveillance, and target designation. Participants exchange information on weapons, equipment, tactics, techniques, and procedures. They also engage in joint planning and drills for special forces operations in mechanized warfare scenarios, including surgical strikes on terrorist camps and hideouts, with a focus on eliminating high-value targets.





Operating procedures in desert and semi-desert terrains, with emphasis on special operations, are a key focus. The exercise is designed to develop military cooperation and strengthen the bond between the two armies through discussions and tactical drills.





The exercise includes military exhibitions and tactical interactions. Training will be provided on improvised explosive devices (IEDs), counter-IED measures, and combat first aid. A joint tactical exercise will be based on fighting in built-up areas and hostage rescue scenarios.





The joint exercises offer cultural insights and promote military cooperation and interoperability, which strengthens diplomatic ties between India and Egypt.





The Indian Army contingent is represented by personnel from The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces). The Egyptian contingent includes the Egyptian Commando Squadron and the Egyptian Airborne Platoon.





