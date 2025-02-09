



During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the U.S. on February 12-13, 2025, trade, defence, and nuclear cooperation are set to be key agenda items in his meeting with President Donald Trump. A meeting with Elon Musk is also possible.





Modi is expected to discuss reducing import tariffs and increasing energy and defence equipment purchases from the U.S. India is hoping to restore the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) trade benefits that had been revoked by the previous Trump administration. Intense discussions are expected on trade and investment, with India potentially willing to negotiate phasing out some tariffs imposed on U.S. goods in 2019.





Defence Cooperation India may signal willingness to buy more defence products, including fighter jets and drones, from the U.S. India is already buying 31 drones from the U.S. for an estimated $4 billion and has a global tender open to purchase 114 fighter jets.





Cooperation on illegal immigration could also be discussed.





Other Engagements Modi will interact with business leaders and the Indian community. Meetings with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz have been scheduled.





The visit occurs against the backdrop of the U.S. deporting Indian immigrants and Trump's call for fair trading relationships.





The recent amendments to India’s nuclear laws could attract private capital and boost the growth of the nuclear energy sector. These amendments could attract companies such as GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Electricite de France SA and Westinghouse Electric Co. to supply reactors for building mega power plants. India's Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman, has stated that the government will amend its civil nuclear liability law, which has deterred foreign technology suppliers from building projects in the country.





The government intends to amend the Atomic Energy Act to facilitate private sector participation in nuclear energy. The proposed amendment is expected to remove the provision that prohibits investments by the private sector in nuclear power plants.





The government will allocate ₹20,000 crore (approximately $2.4 billion) for research and development of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). The mission will focus on research and development of SMRs and aims to operationalize at least five indigenously developed SMRs by 2033.





Bloomberg











