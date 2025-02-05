



India has recently expanded its sea-based nuclear deterrence capabilities with the commissioning of the INS Aridhaman (S4) submarine. This marks a significant milestone as it is the third nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) in India's fleet, following the INS Arihant and INS Arighat. The INS Aridhaman is expected to enter service in 2025 after completing nearly three years of rigorous trials.





The INS Aridhaman retains the core design of its predecessors, featuring an 83 MW pressurized water reactor and a displacement of approximately 6,000 tons. However, it incorporates various technological upgrades based on operational feedback, enhancing its maintenance, safety, and crew efficiency.





The addition of INS Aridhaman is crucial for India's maritime deterrence strategy, particularly in countering threats from China's expanding naval presence in the Indian Ocean. This submarine will bolster India's nuclear triad and ensure a credible second-strike capability against potential adversaries.





India's decision to focus on SSBNs like the INS Aridhaman aligns with its broader defense strategy aimed at enhancing maritime security amid increasing regional tensions. The Indian Navy currently operates two SSBNs—INS Arihant and INS Arighat—while plans are underway for further advancements in both nuclear and conventional submarine capabilities.





The commissioning of INS Aridhaman is part of a larger initiative by the Indian government to modernize its naval forces. This includes plans for additional nuclear-powered attack submarines and conventional diesel-electric submarines to strengthen India's underwater warfare capabilities. As regional dynamics evolve, India's strategic investments in its submarine fleet are expected to play a critical role in maintaining balance and ensuring national security in the Indo-Pacific region.





Agencies







