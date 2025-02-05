



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India is currently offering a 155 mm/52 calibre gun barrel for transfer of technology (ToT) to private players. This initiative aims to enhance domestic production capabilities for artillery systems, aligning with India's defence modernization efforts.





The barrel has been designed for the Mounted Gun System (MGS), which is intended to replace older artillery systems and meet the Indian Army's requirements for a lighter, more manoeuvrable towed gun system (TGS).





The new barrel has a chamber volume of 23 litres, which is smaller than the 25 litres of the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) barrel. This reduction in size contributes to a lighter overall weight, making it suitable for various gun systems.





The gun is capable of firing up to zone-6 charge, allowing it to achieve significant range capabilities with standard 155 mm ammunition.





The move to transfer this technology is part of a broader strategy to foster self-reliance in defence manufacturing. By collaborating with private firms, DRDO aims to leverage their production capabilities to meet the increasing demands of the Indian armed forces.





DRDO has partnered with companies like Kalyani Group for the MGS project. The ToT will enable these companies to mass-produce artillery systems based on DRDO's designs, enhancing operational readiness and technological advancement within India's defence sector.





The introduction of this lighter 155 mm/52 calibre barrel is expected to play a crucial role in upcoming trials and procurement processes for new artillery systems. As the Indian Army seeks to modernize its artillery capabilities, this initiative will likely attract interest from various domestic and international defence manufacturers looking to participate in India's defence landscape.





