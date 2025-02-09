



The Indian Navy has selected NewSpace Research & Technologies (NRT), a start-up based in Bangalore, to develop the Naval Collaborative Combat Air Vehicle (N-CCAV). This unmanned aircraft will work with the Navy's MiG-29K and future Rafale-M fighter aircraft.





The N-CCAV will be based on NRT's Abhimanyu collaborative combat aircraft/loyal wingman concept.





The contract includes a minimum purchase quantity (MPQ) for a specified number of systems that the Indian Navy has committed to procuring once the platform is ready.





Development of the Abhimanyu lightweight jet-powered N-CCAV has begun at NRT.





NRT was chosen by the Indian Navy under the Indian MoD’s Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), a scheme launched by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.





The Abhimanyu is designed with a low radar cross-section (RCS) and a modular architecture, making it adaptable for multiple roles, including surveillance, electronic warfare, and strike missions. It is intended to be cost-effective and expendable, allowing the Indian Navy to deploy it in large numbers.





The Abhimanyu is designed to support manned aircraft in high-risk missions, acting as a force multiplier by enhancing surveillance, jamming enemy sensors, and carrying extra missiles.





The Warrior and the Abhimanyu N-CCAV programs underscore India’s effort to modernise its air operations with cutting-edge homegrown hardware while balancing affordability and strategic autonomy.





The Abhimanyu stands out due to its Tactical Interdiction and Attack Air Vehicle (TIA-AV) design philosophy, focusing on being low-cost, intelligent, and expendable.





The Indian Navy has also signed a contract with NewSpace Research and Technologies for the design and development of a High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (HAPS).





The Abhimanyu is smaller than the CATS Warrior, which is being developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The HAL Warrior will have a MTOW of 1300 kg and a top speed of 850 kmph, a max range of 800 km and an endurance of 80 min.





How Will The Abhimanyu N-CCAV Integrate With The MiG-29K And Rafale-M Fighter Aircraft





The Abhimanyu N-CCAV is designed to integrate with the Indian Navy's MiG-29K and future Rafale-M fighter aircraft through manned-unmanned teaming (MUMT) to act as a force multiplier.





The N-CCAV is not intended to replace manned fighter jets, but to augment and enhance their capabilities as a force multiplier.





The N-CCAV can perform intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. It can jam enemy sensors and disrupt enemy ship radars using electronic warfare (EW) systems. The N-CCAV is capable of carrying out strike missions, including coordinated attacks against enemy warships.





It can act as a missile truck, carrying extra air-to-air missiles for the MiG-29Ks, allowing them to engage more targets. The N-CCAV can be used in decoy operations.





The N-CCAV is designed to function as a networked platform that acts as a sensor, effector, and command-and-control node, facilitating agile decision-making. The N-CCAV can take on dangerous missions, reducing risk to human pilots.





It uses AI-driven evasive manoeuvres and can be sacrificed in kamikaze manoeuvres to take down high-value enemy targets.





Flying ahead of manned aircraft, the N-CCAV uses advanced radars and EW suites to detect hostile aircraft before they come within engagement range.





How Will The Abhimanyu's Electronic Warfare Capabilities Support The MiG-29K And Rafale-M



The Abhimanyu N-CCAV will support the MiG-29K and Rafale-M fighter aircraft with its electronic warfare (EW) capabilities by jamming enemy sensors and disrupting enemy ship radars.

In a hypothetical scenario, the Abhimanyu uses advanced radars and EW suites to detect hostile aircraft before they come within engagement range of the manned fighters1. During joint strike missions, Abhimanyu drones can also use EW systems to disrupt enemy ship radars, reducing the effectiveness of their surface-to-air missile (SAM) response.





The CATS Warrior and the Abhimanyu N-CCAV programs underscore India’s effort to modernise its air operations with cutting- edge home grown sovereign hardware, while balancing affordability and strategic autonomy as a nation.





Shiv Aroor, LiveFist







