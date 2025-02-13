



The Philippines is considering a defence deal with India for the purchase of Akash short-range surface-to-air missiles for over $200 million. If the deal is finalized, it would be India’s second major weapons deal with Manila.





The Philippines military has shown interest in acquiring the Akash missile system, which has a range of up to 25 km and is designed to intercept aerial threats. An Akash battery comprises a single PESA 3D Rajendra radar and four launchers with three missiles each. Each battery can track up to 64 targets and engage up to 12 of them. The missile has a 60 kg high-explosive, pre-fragmented warhead with a proximity fuse.





This deal follows India’s $375 million sale of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines in 2022. The Philippines also plans to acquire more BrahMos systems. The BrahMos deployment is considered a significant enhancement to the Philippines’ long-range defence capabilities, particularly in deterring potential PRC aggression in the South China Sea and the Luzon Strait.





The deal is expected to reinforce strategic defence ties between India and the Philippines, especially amidst rising tensions with China in the South China Sea.





The Philippines is actively modernising its military through the 'Horizons' program, earmarking US$35 billion over the next decade.





India has been aggressively expanding its defence exports, which have surged by nearly 150 per cent since 2020, reaching $2.4 billion in Financial Year 2023-24. India aims to increase its defence exports to ₹35,000 crores by 2024–25.





With escalating tensions between China and the Philippines over maritime disputes in the South China Sea, Manila has been strengthening its defence capabilities through international partnerships.





Reuters







