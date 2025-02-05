



India and France are poised to finalise a significant defence deal involving the procurement of 26 Rafale-Marine fighter jets, valued at approximately €7 billion (around ₹50,000 crore). This agreement is expected to be signed during the visit of the French Defence Minister in April 2025, as negotiations have reached an advanced stage, just one step away from final approval by India's Cabinet Committee on Security.





The deal includes 22 single-seater and 4 trainer versions of the Rafale-Marine jets. These aircraft are designed for operation from India's indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, enhancing the Indian Navy's maritime strike capabilities.





Alongside the jets, India is set to acquire advanced weaponry, including long-range Meteor air-to-air missiles and anti-ship munitions. The deal also encompasses associated equipment such as simulators and maintenance support.





The first batch of Rafale-Marine jets is expected to be delivered within 37 months post-signing of the contract.





This acquisition is part of India's broader strategy to bolster its naval capabilities amid increasing security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. The Rafale-Marine jets will significantly enhance India's operational readiness and deterrence capabilities at sea. Furthermore, this deal underscores the deepening defence ties between India and France, which have been marked by ongoing collaboration in various military domains.





The anticipated signing of the Rafale-Marine fighter jets deal represents a crucial step in modernizing India's naval forces, ensuring that the Indian Navy remains equipped to address contemporary maritime threats effectively. The upcoming negotiations and potential signing during the French Defence Minister's visit highlight the importance both nations place on their strategic partnership in defence matters.





