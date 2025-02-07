



India and Israel conducted the 13th round of Staff Talks in New Delhi from February 3 to 6, focusing on enhancing defence cooperation. The discussions covered several areas, including joint training, technology sharing, and regional security.





The Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army shared details of the talks on X, emphasizing the commitment to mutual growth in defense capabilities and stronger bilateral ties built on shared interests and trust.





India and Israel have been cooperating across multiple fronts. In 2024, they held the 17th India-Israel Foreign Office Consultations, which highlighted the strength of their strategic partnership. These discussions involved exchanging views on the situations in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific.





