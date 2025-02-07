



by Vaibhav Agrawal





Imagine standing on a peaceful seashore, only to realize that an impending tsunami is on the horizon. But this is no ordinary tsunami, this one is radioactive. It’s a nightmare scenario, but one that strategic experts believe could become reality with Russia’s ongoing nuclear innovation: The Poseidon torpedo.





According to media reports, in January 2023, Russia’s state news agency TASS reported that the country had produced its first batch of nuclear-powered, long-range, nuclear-armed torpedoes known as “Poseidon.” Military analysts warn that this weapon has the potential to annihilate coastal cities, flood vast areas with radioactive contamination, and cause millions of deaths. Some tabloid reports have even depicted a 1,000-foot-high radioactive wave crashing onto Britain’s shores, obliterating everything in its path and transforming entire cities into uninhabitable wastelands.





If It's True Then What Makes It Such A Haunting?





In ancient Greek mythology, Poseidon was revered as the mighty god of the sea, protector of sailors and ruler of the oceans. In modern times, the name has been repurposed to represent one of the most formidable weapons ever conceived, a nuclear-powered torpedo capable of reshaping warfare and global security.





Also referred to as “Kanyon,” “Status-6,” and “Ocean Multipurpose System” in U.S. defence circles, Poseidon was first unveiled by Russia in 2015 and reportedly underwent its first test in November 2016 as per open sources. This underwater nuclear drone, designed to be launched from submarines, is expected to enter service by 2027. If the claims about its capabilities are accurate, it could be one of the most significant additions to Russia’s arsenal.





A Glimpse Into Poseidon's Fearsome Capabilities





Making Poseidon’s destructive potential for real, is its nuclear-powered propulsion system, which grants it virtually unlimited range. Reports suggest that the torpedo could travel at an astonishing speed of 100 knots (185 km/h), operate at depths of up to 1,000 meters (3,280 feet), and cover a staggering 10,000 kilometers (6,200 miles). Unlike conventional torpedoes, Poseidon’s advanced stealth technology allows it to evade traditional detection systems, making it an unpredictable and highly elusive threat.





With a diameter of approximately 1.6 to 2 meters and a length of over 18 meters (60 feet), Poseidon is the largest torpedo ever developed, weighing more than 90 tons. But its most alarming feature is its warhead, a nuclear payload with an estimated yield of several megatons. Some early reports even speculated that Poseidon could carry a warhead with a 100-megaton yield, double the power of the Tsar Bomba, the most powerful nuclear weapon ever tested.





And Why Do They Even Need Such A Doomsday Present?





As per reports in public domain, Poseidon’s first known test occurred on November 27, 2016, when it was launched from the B-90 Sarov, a submarine specially modified to accommodate the torpedo. Intelligence reports indicate that additional trials have been conducted, and Russia has been modifying existing submarines and even designing new ones to carry Poseidon. According to TASS, the Russian Navy plans to procure at least 30 Poseidon torpedoes and deploy them on four submarines.





The weapon’s development aligns with Russia’s strategic shift toward nuclear deterrence. Moscow has long relied on nuclear weapons as the backbone of its defence policy, particularly after the United States withdrew from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2002. In response, Russia began investing in new weapon systems capable of circumventing U.S. missile defences.





Poseidon is believed to serve multiple purposes: targeting coastal cities, threatening aircraft carrier strike groups, and even generating artificial “radioactive tsunamis” designed to render vast areas uninhabitable. While some experts question the feasibility of such a tsunami, the concept alone fuels global concerns about its potential impact.





So Is This A Genz Innovation Or Goes Back In Time?





The idea of nuclear-armed torpedoes isn’t new. In the 1950s, the Soviet Union explored two nuclear torpedo programs, the T-5 and T-15 as part of its strategy to expand its nuclear capabilities. The concept nearly led to disaster during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, when a Soviet submarine armed with a T-5 torpedo came dangerously close to launching it against U.S. forces. Only the intervention of Soviet officer Vasili Arkhipov prevented a nuclear catastrophe.





During World War-II, military strategists explored the feasibility of a "tsunami bomb," a device designed to generate massive tidal waves capable of devastating coastal regions.





The idea originated when U.S. Navy officer E.A. Gibson observed small waves produced by explosions used to clear coral reefs. This led to Project Seal, a joint initiative between the United States and New Zealand to develop a functional tsunami bomb. While technically feasible, the weapon never reached deployment.





In 1961, Soviet physicist Andrei Sakharov proposed a nuclear torpedo armed with a 100-megaton warhead. The torpedo would be detonated at a safe distance, using a timing mechanism to trigger a catastrophic tsunami. This concept closely mirrors modern weapons such as Russia's Poseidon torpedo.





Unlike its predecessors, Poseidon is an autonomous weapon, with no human onboard to make critical decisions once it has been launched. Controlled through remote communication and onboard automation, the system raises concerns about potential malfunctions, cyber vulnerabilities, and the risk of unintended escalation due to technical errors.





In Line With The “Dead Hand” System





Poseidon is often viewed as an evolution of Russia’s nuclear deterrence doctrine, complementing its existing “Dead Hand” system, an automated nuclear response mechanism established during the Cold War to ensure retaliation even if Russian leadership was incapacitated. As advancements in U.S. missile defence systems continue, Russia sees Poseidon as a means of maintaining strategic balance.





Despite its technological advancements, some experts believe Poseidon is more of a psychological weapon than a practical one. Media reports claim that Former U.S. Defence Secretary James Mattis and other analysts argue that Poseidon does not alter the existing nuclear balance, as Russia already possesses the capability to launch nuclear missiles at any global target. The torpedo’s real power, they suggest, lies in the fear and uncertainty it creates.





A Tool For Maximum Impact





One of Poseidon’s most striking features is its dual-purpose warhead, which can be equipped with either a conventional or nuclear payload. If deployed in combat, its sheer destructive force could devastate coastal cities or naval formations. Some theories even suggest that a detonation near the ocean floor could generate a radioactive tsunami, though this claim remains debated among experts.





Poseidon’s nuclear propulsion system represents a technological breakthrough but also carries significant risks. If the reactor lacks proper containment, it could leak radioactive materials into the ocean, posing a long-term environmental hazard. Given the secrecy surrounding the project, little is known about the safety measures in place to prevent such disasters.





Part of Russia’s Experimental Super-Weapons Program





Poseidon is just one of six next-generation superweapons unveiled by Russia in recent years. Others include:



