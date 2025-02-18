



India and Qatar have officially elevated their diplomatic relations to a Strategic Partnership as of February 18, 2025. This significant development was marked by the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing cooperation in various sectors, including trade, energy, investments, innovation, technology, food security, and cultural exchanges.





Key Highlights of The Strategic Partnership





Formal Agreement: The Agreement on Establishment of Strategic Partnership was signed in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. This event underscores the commitment of both nations to deepen their bilateral ties.





Areas of Focus: The Partnership emphasises Collaboration In:





Trade Energy Investments Innovation and Technology Food Security Cultural and People-To-People Ties





Taxation Agreement: Alongside the strategic partnership agreement, both countries signed a revised agreement aimed at avoiding double taxation and preventing fiscal evasion concerning income taxes. This agreement is expected to facilitate smoother economic interactions and potentially lay the groundwork for a future free trade agreement between India and Qatar.





Diplomatic Engagements: During his two-day visit to India, Amir Sheikh Tamim received a ceremonial welcome, including a Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He engaged in high-level talks with Indian officials, including discussions on regional and global issues of mutual interest. The visit is seen as an important step towards reinforcing the historically strong ties between the two nations.





Economic Cooperation: The partnership is anticipated to bolster economic cooperation significantly. India currently relies heavily on Qatar for liquefied natural gas (LNG), with Qatar being the largest supplier to India, accounting for over 40% of its LNG imports. The discussions also included invitations for Qatari companies to participate in India's growth journey across various sectors such as manufacturing and renewable energy.





The visit and subsequent agreements signify a robust commitment from both countries to enhance their multifaceted relationship further, reflecting their shared interests and mutual respect.





