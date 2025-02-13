



ISRO's Gaganyaan mission expansion, ISRO has revised its Gaganyaan human spaceflight program to include two crewed flights and six uncrewed missions by 2028. This expansion aims to enhance India's capabilities in human space exploration and is part of a broader initiative that includes the development of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), which is also set to be operational by 2028.





The updated Gaganyaan program now consists of eight missions planned for completion by December 2028, with an increased budget totalling approximately ₹20,193 crore (about $2.3 billion). This funding will support both the crewed and uncrewed missions, as well as the development of critical technologies necessary for long-duration human space missions.





The initial uncrewed flights, Gaganyaan-1, Gaganyaan-2, and Gaganyaan-3, are scheduled for launch in 2025, followed by the first crewed flight in 2026. The crewed missions will involve a three-member crew and aim to demonstrate India's capabilities in conducting independent human spaceflights.





The Gaganyaan program is not only focused on immediate missions but also lays the groundwork for future endeavours, including potential lunar missions and interplanetary exploration. The establishment of the BAS will further facilitate scientific research in microgravity environments and foster technological advancements in various fields.





Introduction of New Technologies In The Revised Gaganyaan Mission





Initially, the Gaganyaan program aimed to conduct two uncrewed missions followed by one crewed mission to demonstrate human spaceflight capabilities to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) with a total budget of approximately ₹9,023 crore.

The revised scope now includes eight missions to be completed by 2028, which encompasses an additional uncrewed mission and the development of the first module of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS). The total funding has increased to around ₹20,193 crore.

The revised Gaganyaan mission by ISRO will introduce several new technologies aimed at enhancing safety, efficiency, and scientific research capabilities for human spaceflight. Key technologies include:





A modified version of the LVM3 (formerly GSLV MK-III) will be used, designed to safely carry astronauts to low Earth orbit (LEO) and back.

These systems will create an Earth-like environment for the crew, ensuring adequate oxygen supply, temperature control, and waste management during missions.

Advanced crew escape mechanisms will be implemented to ensure astronaut safety during launch and ascent phases. This includes in-flight abort demonstrations to prepare for emergency situations.

A digital assistant SAKHI Software that monitors astronaut health metrics such as heart rate and oxygen levels, while also facilitating communication with ground control and managing daily tasks.

A humanoid robot dubbed Vyommitra designed to accompany astronauts on missions, performing experiments and monitoring environmental conditions within the spacecraft.

The first module of this Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) will be developed as part of the Gaganyaan program, aiming to support long-duration missions and enhance microgravity research capabilities.

ISRO plans to replace traditional hydrazine propellant (Green Propellant Technology) with a more environmentally friendly monopropellant formulation, improving safety and performance.





These technologies are part of a broader strategy to ensure the success of the Gaganyaan missions and lay the groundwork for future human space exploration endeavours.





