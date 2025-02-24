



India is set to promote the Intermediate Jet Trainer-36 (IJT-36) Yashas armed variant for international buyers, particularly targeting countries seeking a cost-effective combat trainer for low-intensity operations. This move by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) follows significant upgrades to the aircraft, previously known as the Hindustan Jet Trainer (HJT-36) Sitara, which had faced technical challenges and delays. This is part of HAL's strategy to tap into the global market for cost-effective combat trainers. Here are the key points about the IJT-36 Yashas and its export potential:





Upgrades And Improvements





The Yashas has undergone significant modifications to address past technical issues, including departure from controlled flight and spin characteristics. It features a modernised cockpit, advanced avionics, and reduced weight due to increased use of indigenous components. Increased use of indigenous components has reduced the aircraft's weight and enhanced its overall capabilities.





Operational Capabilities





The aircraft is capable of Stage-II pilot training, counter-insurgency, counter-surface force operations, armament training, and aerobatics. It can carry armaments up to 1,000 kg.





Engine And Design





Powered by a FADEC-controlled Saturn-Lyulka sourced AL55I jet engine, the Yashas offers a superior thrust-to-weight ratio and enhanced reliability. The design includes a stepped-up rear cockpit with a drooped nose for improved visibility.





Weapons Payload





The aircraft can carry a 1,000 kg (2,200 lb) weapons payload, including the Advanced Short Range Air-to-Air Missile (ASRAAM) and rocket pods.





Modernised Cockpit And Avionics





The Yashas features a modernised cockpit and advanced avionics, enhancing its performance and reducing dependency on foreign systems.





Weaponisation





The export model will be capable of carrying advanced weaponry, such as the Advanced Short Range Air-to-Air Missile (ASRAAM) and rocket pods, making it suitable for low-intensity combat operations.





Target Market

HAL is targeting countries seeking a low-cost combat trainer for operations in less contested airspace. The armed variant is designed to be affordable and adaptable for both training and light combat missions.





Competition

The Yashas will compete with established trainers like the Korean Aerospace Industries T-50, Leonardo M-346, and Aero Vodochody L-39NG. To stand out, HAL will emphasize the Yashas's affordability, customisation potential, and comprehensive after-sales support.





Export Strategy

HAL aims to leverage the Yashas's cost-effectiveness, customisation options, and comprehensive after-sales support to compete in the global market. The aircraft is positioned as a dual-role trainer that can transition into a light combat aircraft when needed.





The Yashas was unveiled at Aero India 2025, marking a significant milestone in India's indigenous aircraft development. The event highlighted the aircraft's readiness for production and export.





Agencies







