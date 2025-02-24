DRDO's VSHORADS man-portable air defence system





The Indian Army is significantly advancing its air defence capabilities through a comprehensive modernisation program aimed at countering the growing threats posed by drones and other aerial systems. This initiative includes the procurement of 220 successor guns, the Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS), and the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM), among other enhancements.





Successor Guns





The Army plans to replace its outdated L70 and ZU-23mm gun platforms with advanced indigenous systems. A Request for Proposal (RFP) was issued in 2021, and trials for these new guns are scheduled for July 2025. The new systems are expected to utilise fragmentation ammunition to enhance effectiveness against aerial threats.





The new successor guns to the L70 are designed to modernise India's air defence capabilities significantly.

The successor guns will incorporate integrated fire control systems that utilise advanced optronic sights, including day and night vision capabilities, laser range finders, and ballistic computers. This technology allows for accurate target acquisition and engagement under various conditions.

Transitioning from hydraulic to all-electric drives for traverse and elevation improves the responsiveness and reliability of the gun's movement, allowing for quicker adjustments during operations.

The inclusion of muzzle velocity radar enables real-time tracking of projectile speed, enhancing the accuracy of fire adjustments and target engagement.

The new guns will be capable of firing fragmentation ammunition, which is effective against aerial threats such as drones. This capability is particularly relevant given the increasing use of drones in modern warfare.

The successor systems will feature automatic target tracking capabilities, allowing them to lock onto and follow targets without constant manual input from operators. This feature is critical for engaging fast-moving aerial threats effectively.

The design allows for future upgrades and integration with other systems, enhancing flexibility in deployment and operational effectiveness. This modularity is essential for adapting to evolving battlefield scenarios.

The new systems will be equipped with electronic warfare suites designed to detect and suppress drones, providing a "soft-kill" option without using traditional ammunition. This feature includes automated tracking and targeting systems that can engage UAVs effectively.





QRSAM Development





The QRSAM is set to replace the ageing Osa-AK missile system. The Army anticipates placing a contract for this system within the next few months, following successful flight tests conducted by the DRDO in 2022.





Designed for quick deployment, the QRSAM can be mobilised alongside armoured formations, allowing it to provide immediate air defence support in dynamic battlefield scenarios. This agility is crucial for countering fast-moving aerial threats, including drones and missiles.

The QRSAM system features a fully automated command and control system with two four-walled radars that provide 360-degree coverage. This enables the system to detect and track multiple targets simultaneously, enhancing situational awareness and response time against incoming threats.

With a maximum engagement range of 30Km and the ability to intercept targets flying at altitudes up to 10Km, the QRSAM is effective against a variety of aerial threats, including low radar cross-section targets like drones and cruise missiles. Its advanced radar seeker technology improves accuracy during target engagement.

The QRSAM is intended to complement existing systems like the S-400 long-range air defence system. By providing a shorter-range defence layer, it helps protect critical assets from saturation attacks that could overwhelm higher-tier systems. This layered approach enhances overall air defence resilience.





Indigenous VSHORADS





This man-portable air defence system, developed indigenously, is designed to address low-altitude threats, particularly from drones. Recent tests have demonstrated its capability against high-speed targets flying at low altitudes, making it a critical component of the Army's air defence strategy.





VSHORADS has been indigenously developed by the Research Centre Imarat in collaboration with various DRDO laboratories and Indian industry partners. It aims to meet the operational needs of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Recent flight trials conducted at Chandipur, Odisha, demonstrated VSHORADS's effectiveness against high-speed targets flying at low altitudes. The system successfully intercepted and destroyed simulated low-flying drones under various conditions.

Technical Specifications



Weight: Approximately 20.5 kg (45 lbs) Length: 2 meters (6 ft 7 in) Operational Range: Effective range between 250 meters to 6Km (820 ft to 20,000 ft) Speed: Capable of reaching up to Mach 1.5 (about 1,850 km/h) Warhead: Features a 2 kg (4.4 lbs) warhead with an adaptive proximity fuse for enhanced targeting accuracy.



The system can be launched from the shoulder or mounted on a tripod, making it suitable for various combat scenarios. Its compact design allows for easy transport and deployment in diverse terrains.

VSHORADS is positioned as a crucial component of India's air defence strategy, particularly in light of increasing drone threats globally. It is intended to replace older systems like the Russian Igla-S MANPADS, which have become outdated due to advancements in aerial warfare technology. The development of VSHORADS aligns with India's broader defence initiatives aimed at self-reliance and indigenous production capabilities under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





Fragmentation Ammunition

Fragmentation ammunition is particularly effective for engaging small, fast-moving aerial threats like drones. The high-velocity fragments produced upon detonation can create a lethal area effect, increasing the likelihood of neutralising multiple targets within a given radius, which is essential in scenarios where drones may swarm or operate in groups.

Utilising fragmentation rounds can be more economical compared to high-cost missile systems. As noted by military officials, employing fragmentation ammunition allows for a greater volume of fire against aerial threats without the prohibitive costs associated with using missiles for every engagement35. This is especially relevant when assessing cost-benefit ratios in air defence strategies.

New developments in fragmentation ammunition include programmable features that allow for tailored detonation parameters based on specific operational requirements. This capability enhances the effectiveness of each round, making it possible to optimise performance against varying target types and engagement scenarios.

Fragmentation ammunition can be effectively integrated with modern air defence platforms, such as the successor guns to the L70. This integration ensures that existing artillery systems can be upgraded to meet contemporary threats without complete system overhauls, thereby enhancing overall operational readiness.

In conjunction with other air defence systems like missiles and directed energy weapons, fragmentation ammunition contributes to a layered defence strategy. It provides a responsive and flexible option for engaging threats at different ranges and altitudes, ensuring comprehensive coverage against diverse aerial threats.





Advanced Radar Systems





To enhance detection capabilities, the Army is acquiring Low-Level Light Weight Radars (LLLR). These radars are capable of detecting small drones with very low radar cross-sections, which is vital for modern battlefield scenarios where such threats are prevalent.





Low-Level Light Weight Radars (LLLR) are increasingly recognised for their effectiveness in detecting small drones, which pose significant challenges to traditional radar systems.

LLLRs are designed with enhanced sensitivity, allowing them to detect small and slow-moving drones that may evade detection by conventional radar systems. This increased capability is crucial in modern air defence, where smaller UAVs are frequently used for reconnaissance or attacks.

These radars often utilise micro-Doppler signature analysis to differentiate between various types of aerial targets. By analysing the unique motion patterns of drones, LLLRs can achieve high classification accuracy, making it easier to distinguish drones from other objects in the airspace.

LLLRs operate effectively in various weather conditions, including low visibility scenarios such as fog or rain. This capability ensures continuous surveillance and detection, which is vital for maintaining security in sensitive areas. Many LLLRs provide comprehensive surveillance with 360-degree azimuth coverage. This feature allows them to monitor a designated airspace effectively, ensuring that potential threats from any direction can be detected promptly.

LLLRs are specifically engineered to detect targets with low radar cross-sections, such as small drones. Their high processing gain and range resolution enable them to identify these smaller targets more reliably than traditional radar systems.

Advanced LLLR systems can perform real-time tracking of detected drones without requiring extensive manual input. This automation enhances response times and allows for quicker decision-making in counter-drone operations.





Conclusion





This modernisation initiative reflects a broader shift in military strategy, recognising the transformative role of drones in contemporary warfare. As highlighted by military officials, recent global conflicts have underscored the need for robust air defence systems that can adapt to rapidly evolving aerial threats. The focus on indigenous production aligns with India's "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" initiative, aiming for self-reliance in defence manufacturing while expediting procurement processes to enhance operational readiness.





The Indian Army's push for modernisation of its air defence systems is a proactive response to emerging threats in modern warfare, ensuring that it remains strategically capable in an increasingly complex security environment.





