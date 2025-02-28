



The Indian Army has expressed high satisfaction with the Toyota Hilux 4WD, which has been added to its fleet. The Hilux underwent rigorous testing by the Northern Command's Technical Evaluation Committee, including two months of evaluation in challenging terrains and extreme weather conditions, such as altitudes of up to 13,000 feet and sub-zero temperatures.





This testing was crucial in ensuring the vehicle's capability to handle diverse operational environments. The Hilux's robust design, based on the Fortuner's ladder-on-frame platform, and its 4x4 drivetrain make it an ideal choice for the army's needs, particularly for transporting supplies and personnel.





Toyota Kirloskar Motor has also showcased modified versions of the Hilux, such as the Field Diagnosis Vehicle (FDV) and the Rapid Intervention Vehicle (RIV), designed to cater to specific army requirements.





The FDV is equipped for vehicle servicing in remote locations, while the RIV is tailored for firefighting and rescue operations. These modifications highlight Toyota's commitment to meeting the unique demands of the Indian Army, enhancing operational efficiency and contributing to the country's defense sector modernization.





The Indian Army's satisfaction with the Hilux reflects its reliability and performance in challenging conditions, making it a valuable addition to the army's fleet. The vehicle's versatility, combined with its off-road capabilities, positions it as a key asset for various military operations.





