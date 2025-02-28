



India has been a strong advocate for reforms in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), emphasizing the need for greater transparency and inclusivity in its operations. Recently, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, highlighted the urgency of UNSC reforms, stressing that the current structure does not reflect the contemporary global order.





He emphasized that the expansion of both permanent and non-permanent seats is essential, along with the initiation of text-based negotiations to achieve concrete outcomes.





India has consistently argued that the Security Council's composition must change to better represent the world's diverse regions, particularly Asia, Africa, and Latin America, which are currently under-represented.





The country has also called for a more transparent and synergistic relationship between the Security Council and the General Assembly, promoting mutual trust and frequent interaction to enhance the Council's credibility.





Furthermore, India has expressed concern over the slow pace of reform efforts, cautioning against mere "tinkering" with the existing framework, which could indefinitely delay significant changes such as expanding permanent membership.





The Indian delegation has emphasised the need for purposeful negotiations and parity for under-represented regions, underscoring that reforms are no longer a choice but an imperative for the UN's effectiveness in addressing global challenges.





In line with these efforts, India has adopted a multi-layered strategy to pursue its objective of securing a permanent seat on the Security Council, focusing on maximising support in the General Assembly and minimizing resistance within the Council. The ongoing debates and discussions highlight the pressing need for reforms to ensure the UN remains relevant and effective in the 21st century.





