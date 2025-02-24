



The Project-76 initiative by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) aims to develop an indigenous class of conventional diesel-electric submarines with a significant focus on self-reliance in defence technology.





The P-76 submarines, part of India's initiative to enhance its indigenous defence capabilities, are designed with several advanced features aimed at improving operational effectiveness and self-reliance.





The project aims for 90% to 95% of materials and systems to be sourced domestically, including weapons, missiles, combat management systems, sonars, communications, and electronic warfare suites.





A significant feature of the P-76 submarines is the incorporation of an AIP system. This technology allows the submarines to operate without surfacing for extended periods, enhancing stealth and operational endurance. The AIP system being developed by DRDO is phosphoric acid-based and will enable longer submerged operations without the need for atmospheric oxygen.





The P-76 submarines are expected to have a displacement of approximately 3,000 to 4,000 tons, making them suitable for various naval operations while maintaining a compact design.





The submarines will utilize lithium-ion batteries, which provide greater energy density and efficiency compared to traditional lead-acid batteries. This advancement supports longer missions and improved performance in underwater operations.





The P-76 will feature indigenous weapon control systems that integrate advanced targeting and combat management capabilities, enhancing the effectiveness of onboard weaponry.





The design phase is projected to be completed by the end of 2025, with the first prototype expected to be ready by 2030. This timeline reflects a commitment to rapid development while ensuring high standards of technological integration.





Challenges





However, DRDO faces several challenges in achieving the ambitious goal of 90% to 95% indigenous content for the P-76 submarines.





Foreign defence companies are often reluctant to share critical technologies with India, which hampers the development of indigenous capabilities. This reluctance slows down research and development efforts necessary for achieving high levels of self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





Although there has been an increase in budget allocation for DRDO, financial resources remain limited compared to the extensive requirements for R&D and production. This can lead to delays and affect the overall capacity to innovate and produce domestically.





DRDO's workforce primarily consists of personnel with lower academic qualifications, which affects its research capabilities. A significant portion of its scientists lack advanced degrees, which are crucial for high-level research and development. This shortage of qualified personnel can hinder innovation and the successful execution of complex projects.





The decision-making process within DRDO can be slow due to bureaucratic hurdles, including licensing and procurement delays. These challenges can discourage investment and slow down project timelines, making it difficult to meet indigenous content targets.





Indigenous defence manufacturing often incurs higher production costs compared to imported alternatives. This can make it challenging for DRDO to compete effectively while ensuring that products meet quality and performance standards.





Despite advancements, India's defence industry still lacks the technological capability to independently design and manufacture many major systems. This gap necessitates continued reliance on imports for certain critical components, complicating efforts to achieve high levels of indigenisation.





The lack of guaranteed markets for domestically produced defence equipment can affect the credibility and viability of indigenous projects. Without assured demand, manufacturers may be hesitant to invest in developing new technologies or expanding production capabilities.





Addressing these challenges will require a multi-faceted approach, including enhancing collaboration with private sectors, improving educational programs for scientific personnel, streamlining bureaucratic processes, and fostering a more conducive environment for innovation in defence technology.





DRDO's Project-76 represents a significant step forward in India's submarine capabilities, focusing on self-sufficiency and advanced technological integration in naval warfare.





