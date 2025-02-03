



Over 260 individuals from Myanmar have sought refuge in Manipur, India, amid the escalating civil conflict in their home country. This influx of refugees began on January 27, 2025, with many arriving along the Moreh border area.





The situation has prompted local security agencies to closely monitor developments, particularly concerning reports of violence affecting Manipuri youth across the border.





The ongoing civil war in Myanmar has intensified, leading to significant displacement and humanitarian challenges. The refugees are part of a larger trend as more individuals flee the violence in Myanmar seeking safety in neighbouring regions.





