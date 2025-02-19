



India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, has strongly condemned Pakistan's misinformation campaigns regarding Jammu and Kashmir at the UN Security Council (UNSC). Harish reaffirmed that Jammu and Kashmir is and will always remain an integral part of India.





Key Points From Harish's Statement:





Reaffirmation of Jammu and Kashmir as an integral part of India Harish asserted that Jammu and Kashmir "has been, is, and will always be, an integral and inalienable part of India". He made these remarks during the UNSC Open Debate on Practicing Multilateralism, Reforming, and Improving Global Governance, in response to Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar raising the Kashmir issue.





Harish criticised Pakistan for spreading misinformation and disinformation, stating that these campaigns do not change the facts on the ground. He highlighted that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have exercised their democratic rights in the legislative assembly elections.





Harish emphasized that the high voter turnout in the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly elections demonstrated a clear democratic choice by the people. He contrasted the vibrant and strong democracy in Jammu and Kashmir with the situation in Pakistan.





Harish stated that Pakistan is a "global epicentre of terrorism" and that India has been a victim of terrorism perpetrated by Pakistan. He found it ironic that Pakistan claims to be at the forefront of fighting terrorism.





Harish asserted that there is no justification for terrorism, regardless of its form, type, or motive. He stated that the UN should not distinguish between "good and bad terrorists".





