



Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has responded critically to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's assertion that "China is sitting inside this country," which Gandhi made during a recent parliamentary session. General Dwivedi emphasized that the army should remain apolitical and not engage in political disputes, stating, "I must make an endeavour that the army should not be involved in politics".





Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, had claimed that China is "sitting inside this country", a remark that was refuted by the Defence Minister. Rahul Gandhi also said that the Prime Minister has "denied that Chinese forces are inside our territory but...Chief of Army Staff has said that the Chinese are inside our territory". Defence Minister Rajnath Singh clarified that the Army Chief's remarks pertained to a temporary disturbance in traditional patrolling patterns, which have since been restored following disengagement efforts.





Gandhi's comments were also made in the context of criticising the government's handling of the 'Make in India' initiative, suggesting that its failure has allowed Chinese incursions into Indian territory. He claimed that the Prime Minister had denied such incursions, while the Army Chief had contradicted him by acknowledging Chinese presence within Indian borders. In response, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh refuted Gandhi's claims, labelling them "false" and asserting that the Army Chief had never stated that Chinese troops were present in Indian territory.





During an interview, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi addressed his previous statements regarding the terrain near the Indo-China border being "doctored" by either China or India. He clarified that the Indian Army has not moved into any disputed territory. Instead, they have become more "comfortable" and "assertive" in the region.

Dwivedi explained that the construction of infrastructure, such as roads and billeting, is necessary to support the increased number of soldiers stationed there. This infrastructure development leads to alterations in the terrain. He noted that both sides are undertaking similar activities.

Specifically, Dwivedi mentioned that as troop numbers increase, so does the need for resources like ration storage and transportation, which necessitates the construction of roads and accommodations. He stated that the changes in terrain are a result of creating necessary infrastructure to support the increased military presence on both sides of the border.



General Dwivedi reiterated that any remarks regarding troop movements and territorial integrity should be left to political leaders and clarified that his earlier statements about troop deployments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) were misinterpreted. He noted that both India and China have increased military presence along their respective borders but insisted that these actions do not equate to territorial incursions.





The ongoing political discourse reflects broader concerns about national security and military engagement in political narratives, with leaders from various parties weighing in on the implications of such statements amidst rising tensions with China.





ANI







