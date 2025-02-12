



DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) Chairman Dr. Samir V Kamat stated that there is significant global interest in India's BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.





Discussions have been ongoing since July 2020, and a deal for $450 million for 290km-range BrahMos missiles may soon be signed, potentially making Indonesia the third export customer after the Philippines and Vietnam.





Speaking with ANI, Kamat said, “”Indonesia is interested…There are other countries also who have shown interest in Brahmos…Some countries in the Middle East and some other countries in Southeast Asia.”





While Kamat refrained from divulging further details, citing the sensitive nature of the discussions, he expressed confidence in India’s growing defence exports.

“But it’s too early because these are sensitive matters. So unless the talks progress to a level where we have confidence that they are going ahead, I don’t want to say anything,” he said.

The Indian Army has integrated multiple BrahMos regiments into its arsenal since 2007.





A deal worth $700 million for the sale of BrahMos to Vietnam is expected to be signed soon.





The UAE is one of the countries with whom BrahMos missile supply contracts could be signed.





Brazil has shown interest in the missile system and discussions are ongoing for a deal with BrahMos Aerospace.





Malaysia is considering purchasing the missile for its Kedah class warships and Sukhoi Su-30MKM.





Several Southeast Asian and Latin American countries have expressed interest in the system, especially in naval and coastal defence versions. These countries include Argentina, Brunei, Chile, Egypt, Oman, South Africa, and Thailand.





The BrahMos missile is a medium-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, fighter aircraft, or land. It is a joint venture between India and Russia and is known for its speed and precision. The missile has a supersonic speed of around Mach 2.8-3.0 and a range of around 290 kilometers for its export version.





Acknowledged as the foremost and swiftest precision-guided weapon on a global scale, BrahMos has played a pivotal role in enhancing India’s deterrence capabilities.







