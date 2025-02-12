



During the AI Action Summit in Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance to discuss how the United States can assist India in diversifying its energy sources through investments in clean, reliable U.S. nuclear technology. The meeting occurred before PM Modi's scheduled visit to the U.S.





The White House released a statement emphasizing the conversation between the two leaders, along with the Second Lady of the United States, Usha Vance, and their discussion about how the U.S. can aid India in diversifying its energy sourcing through investments in clean, reliable U.S. nuclear technology.





PM Modi shared gifts with the Vance children and wished the Vice President's son, Vivek, a happy birthday.





Modi made a Tweet following the meeting, PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter) about his positive conversation with Vice President Vance and his family, also mentioning his delight in celebrating Vivek's birthday.





Vice President Vance responded via X, expressing gratitude to PM Modi for his graciousness and kindness, noting that his children enjoyed the gifts.





The meeting took place at the AI Action Summit in Paris, where Vance praised PM Modi's positive stance on artificial intelligence, supporting PM Modi's statement that AI will facilitate and make people more productive, and that it will not replace human beings.





On the sidelines of the AI Action Summit, PM Modi also met with Estonian President Alar Karis to discuss ways to boost ties in areas like trade, technology, and culture.





PM Modi is scheduled to visit the U.S. for a meeting with President Donald Trump, where discussions are expected to include trade, investment, technology, and immigration.





