Delays In The Bullet Train Project





Original Timeline vs. Current Status: The project was initially expected to be operational by 2023, then by 2026, but it has now been delayed to 2030 for partial operations and 2033 for full-scale operations. Sources said India is trying to bring in the updated Shinkanshen E-10 design (called as Alfa X) - currently under development as per an internal presentation made before senior Railway Board officials some months back.





Reasons for Delays: The main reasons include land acquisition issues, especially in Maharashtra, customisation challenges for Indian conditions, procurement delays, and financial constraints.





Impact of Delays: The project's cost has increased by ₹15,000 Crores, and there are concerns about environmental impacts and diplomatic issues with Japan due to delays and cost overruns.





Negotiations With Japan





Negotiations are ongoing with Japan regarding the procurement of Shinkansen trains and related technology. However, there is uncertainty about whether the Japanese model will be adopted due to delays and cost concerns.





India is exploring European alternatives for suppliers and technology to expedite the project.





Interim Solutions





Vande Bharat Trains: To utilise the high-speed rail infrastructure before the Shinkansen trains are ready, Vande Bharat trains will start operating on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor by 2027. These trains will use the European Train Control System (ETCS-2) and can reach speeds of up to 280 km/h.





The project aims to create economic zones and boost industries like steel and cement, but delays are affecting these plans.





While the bullet train project faces significant challenges, India is committed to modernising its rail network with both indigenous solutions like Vande Bharat and international collaborations.





