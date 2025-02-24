



Recently, India and Pakistan held a Brigade Commander-level flag meeting along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The meeting was convened to address rising tensions following incidents of cross-border firing and an IED attack. During the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and agreed to uphold the ceasefire agreement signed in 2003, which was renewed in 2021.





Both India and Pakistan agreed to honour the ceasefire agreement in the larger interest of peace along the borders.





The Indian Army lodged a strong protest over recent instances of unprovoked cross-border firing and infiltration attempts by terrorists.





Pakistani officials assured the Indian side that they would take steps to ensure peace and prevent such incidents in the future.





The meeting took place in a congenial atmosphere and lasted about 75 minutes.





This meeting is significant as it follows a period of relative peace along the LoC since the renewal of the ceasefire agreement in February 2021. However, recent incidents have raised concerns, prompting both sides to reaffirm their commitment to maintaining peace in the region.





Agencies







