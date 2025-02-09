



India's defence strategy involves balancing its relationships with France and the United States while reducing reliance on Russia. This approach aims to maintain strategic autonomy and diversify its sources for defence equipment.





Since the 1960s, Russia has been India's primary defence partner; however, arms imports from Russia have fallen to a historic low. Arms imports from Russia decreased from 76% during 2009-2013 to 36% during 2019-2023. This shift is due to the Russia-Ukraine war, Western sanctions, growing Russia-China camaraderie, and delays in Russian deliveries.





France has emerged as a major defence supplier to India. In 2019–23, 33% of India's imported arms came from France. India and France have cooperated on defence projects such as the Kalvari-class submarines, Chetak and Cheetah helicopters, and the Shakti helicopter engine.





India and France emphasise "strategic autonomy," enabling them to engage with Washington-led security networks while building their own strategic relationships in the Indo-Pacific.





Dilemmas with the Quad and AUKUS, India is cautious about becoming overly reliant on the United States as its defence partner. AUKUS has highlighted dilemmas for India regarding burden-sharing to contain China and committing to greater reliance on the United States. The U.S. sharing coveted technology with one Quad partner but not another has also created questions about India’s standing with the United States.





There is focus on technology transfer and domestic manufacturing. India seeks opportunities for collaboration with France on advanced defence technologies, including technology transfer. A partnership with France will give India access to technologies and industrial processes necessary for making engines and allow firms to work together on advanced materials and metallurgy.





