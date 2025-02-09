



The Naveen Jindal Group has announced its foray into the nuclear energy sector by establishing Jindal Nuclear Power Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jindal Renewables.





Jindal Nuclear intends to build 18 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear power capacity over the next two decades.





The company plans to invest approximately ₹1.80 lakh crore (USD 21 billion) in this venture.





This initiative aligns with the Indian government's goal of achieving 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047.





Jindal Nuclear will construct, own, and operate state-of-the-art nuclear power plants. The company will use advanced technologies, including Bharat Small Reactors (BSRs), Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), and Gen-IV Reactors.





Jindal Nuclear aims to collaborate with global technology leaders to foster innovation and maintain safety standards.





Jindal Nuclear is the first private sector company to invest in nuclear power, supporting India's transition to a low-carbon economy.





The company aims to provide reliable, round-the-clock CO2-free energy.





The project is expected to generate thousands of jobs in construction, operations, and ancillary sectors, contributing to economic growth.





Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) and Jindal Renewable Power Private (JRPL) have signed an agreement to invest in green hydrogen production for steelmaking in Angul, Odisha.





Jindal Renewables will develop a green hydrogen generation capacity of up to 4,500 tons per annum, expected to commence by December 2025.





JSPL intends to integrate green hydrogen into its direct reduced iron (DRI) units, reducing reliance on coal-fired energy.





