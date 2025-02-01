



Weeks after the tragic crash of an Indian Coast Guard helicopter that resulted in the deaths of three crew members, a senior official has called for a comprehensive re-evaluation of the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) design.





The incident occurred on January 5, 2025, at Porbandar airport during a routine training sortie, when the ALH DHRUV MK-III helicopter crashed while attempting to land, catching fire shortly thereafter.





The helicopter was carrying two pilots, Commandant Saurabh and Deputy Commandant SK Yadav, along with an aircrew diver, Manoj Pradhan Navik. All three were severely injured and later declared dead at a local hospital.





This incident follows a series of accidents involving ALH DHRUV helicopters, including a previous crash in September 2024 during a medical evacuation mission, which also resulted in fatalities.





In light of these recurring tragedies, the top official's push for re-evaluation emphasizes the need to address potential design flaws and safety issues associated with the ALH DHRUV helicopters. Concerns have been raised about technical snags and previous incidents that have led to grounding of the fleet for safety checks and upgrades due to identified design and metallurgical issues.





The Indian Coast Guard operates a fleet of these helicopters, which are crucial for maritime operations. The ongoing scrutiny reflects broader concerns regarding the reliability and safety of indigenous defence equipment as India aims to enhance its self-reliance in defence manufacturing while also considering export opportunities for these helicopters.





