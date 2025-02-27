



The recent EU-India talks have highlighted a significant focus on enhancing cooperation in Artificial Intelligence (AI), trade, and security ties.





The European Commission, led by President Ursula von der Leyen, visited India in late February 2025, marking a pivotal moment in their strategic partnership.





This visit underscored the EU's intent to diversify its partnerships amidst shifting global alliances, with India emerging as a crucial partner due to its strategic location in the Indo-Pacific and its growing economic influence.





In the realm of trade, both parties are working to expedite a long-awaited free trade agreement, which has been stalled due to issues such as tariffs on cars and alcoholic beverages, intellectual property protections, and market access.





India is concerned about the EU's carbon border adjustment mechanism and deforestation regulations, which it perceives as detrimental to its domestic industries.





Despite these challenges, the EU remains India's largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching $137.5 billion in the 2023-24 fiscal year.





Security cooperation is another key area of focus, with discussions on enhancing defence ties and countering regional security challenges, particularly in the Indo-Pacific. The EU's initiative to boost security ties with Asia aligns with India's interests in maintaining regional stability and countering China's expansionism.





Additionally, the India-EU Trade and Technology Council is exploring deeper collaboration in AI, semiconductors, and clean energy technologies, aiming to reduce reliance on China-led supply chains and promote digital transformation.





The EU-India talks reflect a mutual recognition of each other's growing global authority and a push to strengthen their partnership across multiple sectors, including trade, technology, and security.





