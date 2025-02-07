



Philippines Ambassador to India, Josel Francisco Ignacio, has expressed his dedication to strengthening the relationship between the Philippines and India, with a focus on trade, investments, and direct air connectivity.





In 2024, India and the Philippines celebrated 75 years of diplomatic relations.





Ignacio noted that Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Philippines' Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo have greatly helped in bringing Philippines-India relations to their current level. He added that Jaishankar has been very supportive of the Philippines and has given prominence to the intensification of Philippines-India relations.





Over the past 10 years, India's Act East policy has radically improved the relationship between the two countries, especially in the last five years.





Trade In 2023 reached USD 3 billion for the first time, and this level was sustained in 2024. The aim is to expand the basket of goods and potentially negotiate a preferential trade agreement.





The Philippines is keen on boosting investments and exploring opportunities in West Bengal, allowing Filipino companies to take advantage of business prospects in the region.





One of Ignacio's primary missions is to restore direct air connectivity between the Philippines and India, with confidence that progress will be made this year.





ANI







