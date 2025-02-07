



The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) is a transformative project aimed at connecting India to Europe and the Middle East through enhanced infrastructure, trade, and energy pathways. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has emphasized that connectivity will be a key element in India's relationship with the Mediterranean, and that IMEC can be a "game changer".





IMEC was launched during India’s G20 presidency and aims to integrate India, Europe, and the Middle East through countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel, and the European Union. The project seeks to improve transportation and communication links between Asia and Europe via rail and shipping networks.





The IMEC is expected to foster unprecedented cooperation between India, the Middle East, and Europe. By strengthening ties with the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other Mediterranean nations, India enhances its role as a central player in the global economy.





The IMEC aims to enhance trade between India, the Arabian Peninsula, the Mediterranean region and Europe. India's annual trade with Mediterranean nations is approximately $80 billion. The project will give access to Eastern Mediterranean gas fields and connect two major trading blocs: the EU and the GCC.





Despite regional conflicts, progress on the IMEC is ongoing, particularly on the eastern side, involving India, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.





The IMEC facilitates trade, technology transfer, and access to critical resources, which are essential for India’s economic growth and development. It also presents opportunities for Middle Eastern and Mediterranean countries to diversify their economies and enhance their technological and infrastructural capabilities.





The project has faced delays due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.





In light of these factors, Jaishankar's statements underscore the importance of IMEC in strengthening India-Mediterranean ties, with a focus on trade, investment, and connectivity.





